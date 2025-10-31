Cheetahs to Get Their 3rd Home in Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary in MP: CM

Bhopal: Nauradehi wildlife sanctuary, covering districts of Narasinghpur, Damoh and Sagar in Madhya Pradesh, will become the third home of cheetahs in India.

Cheetahs from Namibia will be translocated to Nauradehi wildlife sanctuary, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav has said.

Cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa were first translocated to Kuno National Park in Sheopur district in Madhya Pradesh three years ago making it the first home of the big cat.

Gandhi Sagar wildlife sanctuary in Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh became the second home of cheetahs when three cheetahs, two male and one female, were shifted to the reserve forest from Kuno National Park.

Kuno now has 25 cheetahs including nine adults (six females and one male) and 16 cubs born in the park.

Sources said that eight-nine cheetahs are planned to be translocated to Gandhi Sagar wildlife sanctuary from an African country by the end of the current year.

Negotiations between the governments of India and some African nations are underway for the purpose, sources said.

Mr. Yadav revealed that a new wildlife sanctuary, Omkareshwar wildlife sanctuary, under Khandwa district in Madhya Pradesh will come into being on Saturday on the occasion of the Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day.

Notification in this regard will be issued on the occasion.

This will be the 25th wildlife sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh.

The chief minister released six crocodiles in river Narmada in the proposed new wildlife sanctuary on Thursday.

The crocodiles were brought from Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal.

Omkareshwar wildlife sanctuary spreads over 61,407 hectares and houses big cats such as tigers and leopards.