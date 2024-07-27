Chattisgarh: Female Maoist carrying Rs 13 lakh bounty surrenders

Raipur: A female Maoist carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 13 lakh in three states on Saturday surrendered in Kabirdham in Chhattisgarh.





Ranita alias Hidme Kawasi, who had served as member of Tanda-Malaukhand area committee under GRB (Gondia (Maharashtra)-Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh)-Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh) division of Maoists, surrendered before Kabirdham district superintendent of police Dr Abhishek Pallav.

The Maoist who hailed from Sukma in south Bastar in Chhattisgarh has 19 cases pending against her in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.



She carried a bounty of Rs three lakh in Maharashtra, Rs five lakh in Madhya Pradesh and Rs five lakh in Chhattisgarh, police said.





The surrendered Maoist told police that she was abducted by Naxals from her house when she was 13 years old and indoctrinated with Naxal ideology.

She was allegedly involved in several encounters with security forces in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.



Her surrender comes two days after five Maoists carrying together bounties of Rs 19 lakh surrendered before police in Sukma.



In another incident, a ten-year-old boy was injured when he stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoists under a road near Murumpara village under Gangalur police station in Bijapur district in south Bastar in Chhattisgarh.



The incident happened when the boy was tending goats, police said.



He suffered serious injuries in his legs when the IED detonated after he stepped on it, police said.



He was rushed to the local district hospital.

