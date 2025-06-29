Chardham Yatra Postponed For a Day

Uttarakhand’s Chardham Yatra has been postponed for a day following continuous heavy rainfall and the rising threat of landslides, Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey announced on Sunday.

This precautionary step was taken to ensure the safety of pilgrims and property. The administration across affected districts has been placed on high alert, with rescue and relief teams activated.

Further decisions on resuming the pilgrimage will be made after reviewing tomorrow’s weather and road conditions.

Devotees are urged to follow official guidelines and avoid travel until conditions stabilize.