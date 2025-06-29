 Top
Home » Nation

Chardham Yatra Postponed For a Day

Nation
Sandeep Erukala
29 Jun 2025 10:09 AM IST

This precautionary step was taken to ensure the safety of pilgrims and property.

Chardham Yatra Postponed For a Day
x
Badrinath: Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana with officials inspects the Badrinath temple regarding the Chardham Yatra, in Badrinath, Friday, March 24, 2023. The portals of Kedarnath will be opened on April 25. (PTI File Photo)

Uttarakhand’s Chardham Yatra has been postponed for a day following continuous heavy rainfall and the rising threat of landslides, Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey announced on Sunday.

This precautionary step was taken to ensure the safety of pilgrims and property. The administration across affected districts has been placed on high alert, with rescue and relief teams activated.

Further decisions on resuming the pilgrimage will be made after reviewing tomorrow’s weather and road conditions.
Devotees are urged to follow official guidelines and avoid travel until conditions stabilize.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Chardham Yatra 
India 
Sandeep Erukala
About the AuthorSandeep Erukala

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X