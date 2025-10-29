J&K Assembly Chaos: BJP MLA’s Hindu Neglect Claim Ignites Row

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly plunged into chaos on Wednesday during its autumn session as a BJP MLA’s remark on alleged discrimination against “Hindus and Rashtrawadi (nationalists)” in Kishtwar triggered protests and heated exchanges.

BJP MLA Shagun Parihar, raising poor road connectivity in her constituency, claimed residents faced neglect “simply because they are Hindus and nationalists.” The statement drew sharp condemnation from treasury benches and Congress members, who accused her of playing the “Hindu card” to divide society.

Agriculture Minister Javed Ahmed Dar called the remarks “communal, irresponsible, and unacceptable,” demanding their immediate withdrawal or expungement. BJP members countered vociferously, leading to noisy disruptions. Speaker Abdur Rahim Rather intervened, advising the first-time MLA to maintain decorum and use “measured language.”

Tensions flared again when Congress MLA Iftikhar Ahmed accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of neglecting Jammu after recent floods. “Modi visits only for votes, not when people need him,” he charged, prompting BJP protests. Undeterred, Ahmed continued highlighting regional grievances.

During Zero Hour, NC general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar urged the Centre to hold talks with J&K leadership, similar to ongoing dialogues in Ladakh, to resolve statehood restoration and other issues. Reminding the House of PM Modi’s earlier promises, he questioned the delay and noted public concerns over “two power centres” complicating governance.

On a separate query by independent MLA Sheikh Khursheed Ahmad, the government clarified that Urdu signboards remain in place at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu and Srinagar. Trilingual boards (Urdu, Hindi, English) are now standard, ensuring uniformity and official language representation.