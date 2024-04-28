Change of PM Every Year Under I.N.D.I.A if Voted to Power, says PM Modi

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress party led India National Development Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) bloc leaders over not naming a Prime Ministerial candidate to face the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the country and stated that the leaders of I.N.D.I.A. bloc have evolved a new formula to change Prime Minister once a year if voted to power in the elections.



“The move to change the Prime Minister once a year is to keep allies of I.N.D.I.A bloc happy,” said the Prime Minister and asked the audience “Do you think anything substantial could happen (if the PM is changed once a year?”

At an election rally in Davangere of Karnataka, Modi asked the voters “Do you want to waste your votes?” and told the voters “Your votes are valuable and do not waste even by mistake.” Modi asked the gathering “Is there a name (PM candidate in I.N.D.I.A bloc)” and his other question was “Will you accept a name that has been kept in the dark?”

Criticising the Congress party, Modi accused the Congress party of ‘breaking the integrity’ of the country and ‘applying brakes on the development of the country.’ The Prime Minister said during my 10 years of rule over the country surgical strikes have been conducted and stated “For me security of the people attained utmost importance.”

He expressed concern over the low-intensity bomb blasts at The Rameshwaram Café in Bengaluru a couple of months back and stated that bomb blasts was ‘trail’ blast and stated that ‘play has just started.’

Regarding the law and order situation in Karnataka, Modi said in such a scenario investments will not flow to the State and make the people feel insecure. ‘If there is security, then the name is Modi,’ he said.

Accusing the Congress party of being ‘corrupt,’ Modi said he got as many as 10 crore names of beneficiaries deleted who otherwise had allowed the Congress party to make money out of the ‘non-existent’ beneficiaries. Now that Aadhar and bank accounts of beneficiaries have been linked, he said, cash benefits reach the concerned beneficiaries without middlemen menace.

Modi accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar of trying to pull each other’s leg over power struggle in Karnataka and alleged that Congress party ruling Karnataka of trying to create obstacles for the food works done by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Ministers-B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai.