Change of Guard in Delhi, the Best Birthday Gift: CM

Chennai: A change of guard in New Delhi after the Lok Sabha elections, which was a prerequisite to protect India’s pluralism and democracy, defeat fascism, put an end to communal politics and retrieve the State’s rights, would be the best birthday gift for him, Chief Minister M K Stalin, said on the eve of his 71st birthday.

Urging his party cadre to work for the victory of the DMK’s alliance in all the 40 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Stalin, in his epistle to party members on Thursday, challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clearly list out the schemes of the Union Government that the DMK government in the State had failed to implement as he had alleged in general without mentioning any specific scheme.

Giving the clarion call to DMK workers to prepare themselves for entering the democratic battlefield to bring down the BJP government and ensure the installation of the INDIA coalition in power, he said the fear of defeat was already visible in the face of Modi, who had started making frequent visits to Tamil Nadu.

Modi’s fear was manifesting as anger, impelling him to derogate the DMK and the present State government, besides hurling the baseless allegation that the government was blocking his schemes, Stalin said, adding that only initiatives like NEET, Citizen’s Amendment Act, New Education Policy and the 3 Agriculture Acts that were detrimental to the interests of the poor, minorities and common people’s education were being opposed.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s open threat that he would destroy the DMK, Stalin said that it only lowered the dignity of the office that he held. However, his own political upbringing would not allow him to repeat the same threat against the BJP for he wanted the BJP to have its due position in democracy by reforming into a proper opposition party and shedding the irresponsibility it displayed as a ruling party.

As far as the vow to finish off the DMK was concerned, he said the State’s political history had recorded the fate of all those who had sworn to eliminate the DMK in the past, he said.

Deriding Modi for the charge that the DMK government had stopped his schemes, Stalin asked if the State blocked the construction of the AIIMS in Madurai or the Metro Rail project or ever failed to provide land for the implementation of Union Government’s projects.

He told the DMK cadre to remind the people of the diabolical acts of the BJP government. Though the people were aware of all that the BJP had done, their memories should be refreshed during the elections through the campaigns they had launched.

Urging the cadre to carry on with the ‘Stalin’s voice at every home’ campaign without any let up and ensure the DMK-led alliance’s triumph in all the 40 constituencies in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu to pave the way for the INDIA coalition to come to power, he said that it would be the appropriate thing to do in the centenary year of M Karunanidhi.