Change in Political Dynamics Could Swing Minority Votes in TG

Hyderabad: Voters from the minority community, who comprise nearly 13 per cent of the Telangana state electorate, will play a key role in determining the winners in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress, BRS and the BJP are analysing the changed political equations after the recent Assembly polls and assessing who would get the support of minorities in the May 13 polls. The minorities supported the BRS when it was in power and maintained friendly relations with the AIMIM. With the Congress coming to power and the AIMIM working closely with it, the ruling party hopes the minority vote swing in its favour.

In the Assembly elections in November 2023, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi made a public appeal to Muslim voters to support the BRS in constituencies where the AIMIM was not contesting.

It is widely believed in political circles that Owaisi's appeal benefitted the BRS. The minorities comprise a significant chunk of voters in 47 Assembly segments out of 119 in Telangana state. While AIMIM won seven constituencies in Hyderabad, the BRS bagged 20 of the remaining 40. Out of the BRS’ tally of 39 seats, minorities formed a significant chunk of voters in 20 of them.

As per the 2011 Census, Muslims account for 13 per cent of the minority population in the state, with Hyderabad having 17.13 lakh of 44.65 lakh. It is estimated that the population of Muslims is around 54 lakh. The Christian population, accounting for five lakh, are largely concentrated in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts, with a lower presence in Medak, Nalgonda and Warangal.

The Congress is promising to implement the "Minority Declaration" in letter and spirit, which it had released in November 2023 before Assembly elections to lure minority voters.

The Congress promised to conduct a caste census to ensure fair reservation for all Backward Classes communities, including minorities, in jobs, education, and government welfare schemes. It promised minorities’ welfare budget of Rs.4,000 crore, with a dedicated minorities sub-plan.

Additionally, it promised to allocate Rs.1,000 crore per annum to provide subsidised loans for jobless minority youth and women. Under the Abdul Kalam Taufa-e-Taleem Scheme, the Congress promises financial assistance of Rs.5 lakh to Muslim, Christian, Sikh, and other minority youths, upon completing MPhil. and PhD. Incentives for educational milestones, such as post-graduation, graduation, Intermediate, and 10th grade, are also outlined.

The establishment of the Telangana Sikh Minority Finance Corporation and addressing vacancies in minority institutions were also promised. The Congress promised the monthly honorarium of Rs.10,000-Rs.12,000 for priests from all religions, including imams, muezzins, khadims, pastors, and granthis.

It promised to amend TS Minorities Commission Act, 1998, making it a permanent body and tabling its annual report in the state legislative for policy changes in minorities’ welfare. It also promised digitisation of land and property records of the Wakf Board and reclaiming encroached properties.

It promised to provide a house site and Rs.5 lakh for the construction of houses for all houseless minority families under the Indiramma Indlu Scheme. It promised financial assistance of Rs.1,60,000 for newly wed couples from minority communities.