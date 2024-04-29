Chandramukhi Will Return If Naidu Wins, Cautions Jagan

Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said “Chandramukhi” would return to suck blood of the people in the State if TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu was voted to power in the Assembly elections.



Addressing a road show in Ambajipet in Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema district as part of the election campaign, he said “Chandramukhi” would return saying ‘Laka.. Lakaaaa…. ’ to suck blood of people if Naidu wins elections.

“Chandramukhi” is the name of a character in a blockbuster movie released in 2005

Drawing comparison between the TDP and YSRCP regime from 2014-2019 and 2019-2024, respectively, Jagan Mohan Reddy said Naidu would put an end to all the welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRCP government after winning elections.

He sought to know as why the three alliance parties – TDP, Jana Sena and BJP – are hatching a conspiracy to defeat him for doing good for the poor people in the State. “If you vote for Jagan, all the welfare schemes will continue and if you vote for Naidu by mistake then all the schemes will come to an end,” he cautioned.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said he implemented 99 per cent of all the promises made in the YSRCP manifesto in 2019 elections. But Naidu failed to implement the promises made in the manifesto in 2014, he asserted. He advised the people to think about the good work done by the YSRCP government before casting their vote.

During his tenure from 2014-19, Naidu gave only 32,000 jobs but the YSRCP government gave 2,31 lakh jobs in the five years of its tenure, he said. He further added that 53 lakh mothers benefitted under “Ammavadi” scheme.