Gear up to hit double century: Jagan on last day of Siddham

Srikakulam: The 22-day “Memantha Siddham” bus yatra undertaken by Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy concluded on Wednesday evening with the YSRCP organizing a massive public meeting at Tekkali in Srikakulam district. The YSRCP chief travelled 2,100 kms covering over 86 assembly constituencies and addressing 18 public meetings during his election campaign over the last few weeks.



Addressing a mammoth crowd at the public meeting in Tekkali, he asked people to gear up to hit a double century and win 175 Assembly seats and 25 Parliament constituencies seats in the general elections. Stating that the YSRCP government has created history by rolling out welfare schemes to the tune of Rs.2.50 lakh crore at the doorsteps of the people, Jagan said the AP government never failed the beneficiaries even after the outbreak of Covid-19.

Launching a tirade against the former Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan Mohan Reddy said he would continue to deliver the welfare schemes if voted to power once again. “If Naidu is elected, then he will stop all the schemes and deceive people,” he said.

“He (Naidu) needed two other parties to fight against me and these days he is only abusing me and doing nothing else,” he said.

Reminding people that the YSRCP introduced several reformative initiatives during its tenure, he said the party treated its manifesto as a sacred document and implemented the promises mentioned in it. “Can anyone recollect one good scheme introduced by Naidu during his tenure?” he asked.