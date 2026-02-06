Chandrababu Thanks Gadkari For Over Rs 570 Crore Machilipatnam Port Road Connectivity Project

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday thanked Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari for approving over Rs 570 crore for a six-lane external road to connect Machilipatnam port with the national highway network. Naidu said the project reflects the Centre's strong focus on improving connectivity to existing and greenfield ports, noting that the new corridor will play a crucial role in linking the hinterland with the port and reducing logistics costs for industries and exporters.

"Thank you, Gadkari, for your continuous support in improving the National Highway network in Andhra Pradesh. We are happy to see the focus on connectivity of existing and greenfield ports under development," Naidu said in a post on 'X' replying to the union minister.

Thank you Gadkari ji for your continuous support in improving NH network in AP. Very happy to see the focus on connectivity of existing and green field ports under development. The connectivity project to Machilipatnam port will be crucial in linking the hinterland to the port… https://t.co/q55MQpSlGL

The Chief Minister assured full cooperation from the state government for faster execution of National Highway works, stating that improved road infrastructure will boost economic growth and create new employment opportunities.

Gadkari earlier announced that the Union government has sanctioned over Rs 570 crore for the construction of a six-lane external port connectivity road linking the junction of NH-65 and NH-216 to Machilipatnam port through the Machilipatnam bypass section of NH-216.

The union minister said the project will provide direct and seamless connectivity between Machilipatnam port and the national highway corridor, significantly reducing freight turnaround time and easing traffic congestion.

"We have approved an allocation of Rs 573.77 crore for the construction of a 6-lane external port connectivity road linking the junction of NH-65 and NH-216 to Machilipatnam Port, via the Machilipatnam bypass section of NH-216," Gadkari said in a post on 'X'.

He noted that the approved works include a six-lane main carriageway, service roads, three flyovers, and an overpass-cum-railway overbridge, which will enhance overall logistics efficiency in the region.

The connectivity initiative is expected to strengthen Andhra Pradesh's maritime infrastructure and support the state's efforts to emerge as a major trade and manufacturing hub on the east coast.