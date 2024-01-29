Chandrababu Naidu's Near Fall Prevented by Security in Rajahmundry

Hyderabad: Security personnel intervened just in time to prevent Chandrababu Naidu, the leader of the TDP, from potentially falling off an overcrowded stage during a rally in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), a throng of people can be seen attempting to approach the former chief minister, causing a chaotic situation. As Naidu gets pushed towards the edge of the stage, he momentarily loses his balance, prompting concern that he might fall. However, a vigilant security officer reacts swiftly, grabbing hold of Naidu and ensuring his safety. The officer then swiftly clears the area around Naidu to prevent any further incidents.

The incident occurred during Naidu's participation in a rally in Ra Kadalira, located in the East Godavari district. Despite the momentary scare, Naidu was able to continue with his address to the gathering without any major disruptions.