Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan to Take up Poll Campaign in Erstwhile Godavari Districts from April 10 to 11

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to take up a poll campaign called ‘Praja Galam’ jointly for two days covering Tanuku, Nidadavole, P. Gannavaram and Amalapuram Assembly segments on April 10 and 11.



TD chief Naidu and Pawan Kalyan will take part in the road show and junction meeting to address the people at Tanuku covering Narsapuram Lok Sabha segment at 4 pm and they will also attend the road show and junction meeting at Nidadavole at 7 pm on April 10. This covers Rajahmundry Lok Sabha segment.

On April 11, Naidu and Pawan Kalyan will attend the road show and junction meeting at P. Gannavaram (SC) covering Amalapuram Lok Sabha segment at 4 pm and both will conduct the road show and junction meeting at Amalapuram (SC) covering Amalapuram Lok Sabha segment at 7 pm.



Interestingly, both Naidu and Pawan Kalyan will share the campaign vehicle of others like Naidu to board Pawan Kalyan’s Varahi and similarly, the Jana Sena chief to board Naidu’s Prachara Ratham while taking part in the poll campaign for the two days.