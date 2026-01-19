Chandrababu Naidu Congratulates Himanta Sarma on WEF Debut

Amaravati/Davos: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma on becoming the first-ever CM from Assam to attend the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Switzerland.Naidu praised Sarma, saying he has scripted history by representing Assam on the global stage.

"Met the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, in Zurich. He has made history by becoming the first Chief Minister from Assam to participate in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Switzerland. I congratulate him and wish him success," Naidu said in a post on X.

The Chief Minister arrived in Zurich today as part of his four-day visit to Switzerland to participate in the 2026 edition of WEF from January 19 to 22. Naidu emphasised his commitment to showcasing Andhra Pradesh's potential to global leaders across business, government, international organizations, civil society, and academia, to shape the future.

Shortly after landing, the CM was greeted with a warm reception by the Telugus living in Zurich at the airport.

He later met with the President of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and World Bank President Ajay Banga. Following his official meetings, Naidu is scheduled to address the Telugu diaspora.