Chandrababu Dares Jagan for an Open Debate

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu has dared Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to participate in an open debate with him on any issue, anywhere and anytime.

He said, "I am ready for an open debate with Jagan Mohan Reddy on the destructive rule of YSR Congress. I will thoroughly expose the blatant lies being uttered by Jagan at his Siddham meetings. He is misusing power and spending crores of public money."



“Let us discuss whose rule is the golden era and whose is the stone era. Are you daring enough to come for the debate Mr Jagan," Chandrababu Naidu thundered.



He wondered how can a CM give people ₹10 in one hand and snatch away ₹100 from the other and still talk about welfare.



