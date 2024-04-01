Chandrababu Condemns ‘Misinformation’ About Alliance

Kurnool: Telugu Desam Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu has condemned the dissemination of “false information” on social media regarding his alleged statement on the BJP alliance. During the Praja Galam programme in Yemmiganur on Sunday, he called for accountability and rectification of the situation, citing a recent incident involving a forged letter bearing his name.

Pointing out that the spread of fake propaganda claimed the “TD's alliance with the BJP is temporary,” he lamented the misuse of technology to blame the parties in the alliance. Chandrababu emphasized that the youth are pinning their hopes on the Telugu Desam for a better future. He reaffirmed the party's commitment to stand by the youth, the poor, and the downtrodden sections of society.

Regarding the Backward Classes, Chandrababu announced the formulation of a five-year sub-plan with a promised allocation of Rs.1.50 lakh crore. He criticised the Chief Minister for reducing BC reservation in local bodies from 34 per cent to 24 per cent, resulting in the loss of thousands of posts. Chandrababu also highlighted TD's support for the downtrodden communities, mentioning the candidature of N Raghavendra Reddy, Veerabhadra Goud, and KE Shyam Babu from various communities. He contrasted this with the YSRCP's shadow candidates from Adoni, Guntakal, and Mantralayam.

Promising to complete the pending projects in Rayalaseema, Chandrababu pledged to provide 20 lakh jobs to the youth and attract investors to set up companies in the state. He urged voters to defeat the YSR Congress and bring the NDA government to power. Chandrababu also vowed to establish a textile park in Yemmiganur once the TDP-aligned NDA forms the state government.

Criticising CM Jagan Reddy for failing to provide drinking water and canceling 102 projects in Rayalaseema, Chandrababu contrasted this with the TDP's investment of Rs.12,000 crore in the region's development. He promised to conduct a caste census and allocate funds accordingly, prioritizing irrigation in Rayalaseema.

Chandrababu also pledged to undertake efforts to secure Scheduled Caste status for Kuruba and Budaga Jangama communities and Scheduled Tribe status for Boyas. Telugu Desam has created a history of fielding an MPTC in the Lok Sabha elections in Kurnool, he said. Yemmiganur candidate BV Jayanageswar Reddy, MP candidate B Nagaraju and others participated.