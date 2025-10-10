Chandigarh Police Form 6-Member SIT to Probe IPS Officer Y. Puran Kumar’s Alleged Suicide
IGP Pushpendra Kumar to head high-level SIT; senior officers from city, traffic, and south divisions included.
Chandigarh Police have constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged suicide of IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar. The SIT will be headed by IGP Chandigarh Pushpendra Kumar, and will conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the officer’s death.
The members of the SIT include Kanwardeep Kaur, IPS, Senior Superintendent of Police, UT Chandigarh; K.M. Priyanka, IPS, SP (City); Charanjit Singh Virk, CPS, DSP (Traffic); Gurjit Kaur, CPS, SDPO (South); and Inspector Jaiveer Singh Rana, SHO, PS-11 (West).
The formation of the SIT underscores the seriousness with which the Chandigarh Police are approaching the case, ensuring a transparent and comprehensive probe.
