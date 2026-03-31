Chanchal Kumar Appointed I&B Secretary, Sanjay Lohiya as Financial Services Secretary

New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Chanchal Kumar has been appointed as Information and Broadcasting Secretary as part of a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Tuesday.

Kumar, a 1992 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Bihar cadre, is currently Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved Kumar's appointment as Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I & B) in place of Sanjay Jaju. Jaju will be the new Secretary, DoNER Ministry.

Sanjay Lohiya, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Mines has been appointed as Special Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance.

He will take over as Secretary, Department of Financial Services, after the superannuation of incumbent Nagaraju Maddirala on May 31, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Abhishek Singh, Director General, National Informatics Centre, has been named as Director General, National Testing Agency, Ministry of Education. Singh is a 1995 batch IAS officer of the Nagaland cadre.

Tourism Secretary Srivatsa Krishna has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs. He succeeds Chandra Sekhar Kumar, who has now been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, National Rainfed Area Authority, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

Bhuvnesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Unique Identification Authority of India, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, has been appointed as the new Tourism Secretary.

Rohit Kansal, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Textiles, will be Secretary, Department of Rural Development.

Narendra Bhooshan, a 1992 batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Land Resources.

Tejveer Singh, a 1994 batch IAS officer of Punjab cadre, will be Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petro-Chemicals, in place of Nivedita Shukla Verma, who has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

Verma will also hold the additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Pensions and Pensioners Welfare.

Bharat Harbanslal Khera, Additional Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

The officer will take over as Secretary, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises after the superannuation of Subhas Chandra Lal Das on April 30, the order said.