Jharkhand CM Champai Soren wins floor test

Patna: The Jharkhand government led by Champai Soren won the floor test in the state assembly on Monday. In the 81-member house, 47 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence while 29 voted against it.

Champai Soren moved the confidence motion in the state assembly. He formed the government with the support of JMM, Congress, RJD, and CPI(ML).

During the voting, assembly speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto asked the MLAs who were in support of or opposed the motion to stand one by one near their respective seats.

Setting off the debate in the state assembly Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren accused the Centre of misusing the investigating agencies to topple state governments being led by the opposition parties.

“Hemant Hai to Himmat Hai (Hemant is our strength). The central government has been misusing the agencies to destabilize the state governments. The Hemant Soren government was formed in 2019 but a chief minister like him was arrested in the land scam”. Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren said in the state assembly.

During his speech, Mr. Champai Soren said that his government in Jharkhand was “part 2” of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s administration and would continue to work for the development of the state.

“The country is aware of how Hemant Soren is facing injustice. If you visit villages, you will see Hemant Soren’s schemes in every house. People take his name because he has worked for their welfare. This was also seen during the COVID period”, Jharkhand CM said.

He said that “in Jharkhand’s history whenever tribals tried to increase their capacity attempts were made to suppress them. People are watching and they will reply at the right time”.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was also present in the house during the trust vote. A special court had allowed him to participate in the floor test.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Wednesday (January 31) in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud scam. He was remanded to ED custody for five days by the PMLA court on Friday.

Addressing the assembly, Mr. Soren alleged that Raj Bhawan played a role in his arrest. He said, “January 31 will be regarded as the black day in history. For the first time in history, a Chief Minister was arrested and I feel that Raj Bhawan had a role in this".

He also challenged the BJP to bring documents to prove charges against him. He said, “I challenge the BJP to bring documents to prove that I have 8.5 acres of illegal land in my name. If they do it then I will not only quit politics but will also leave Jharkhand”.

During his speech in the state assembly, Hemant Soren launched a scathing attack on the BJP for conspiring to involve him in a scam case. He said that “the conspiracy had started a few years back but the conclusion came on January 31”.

“We will not accept defeat. If they (BJP) think that by putting me behind bars they have succeeded, then they are wrong. This is Jharkhand, in every corner of this state you will find tribals and Dalits who have laid down their lives”, Hemant Soren added.

Mounting further attacks on the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre Mr. Soren said that “they don’t want any tribal leader to complete their full term. When I formed the government I knew that I would also end with the same fate. The people of Jharkhand will give a befitting reply at the right time”.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand High Court on Monday refused to grant any relief to former Chief Minister Hemant Soren. He had filed a petition in the court challenging the ED action against him.

The Court has sought a reply from the ED on the issue by February 9. Lawyers said that the court has fixed February 12 for the next hearing.