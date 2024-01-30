Hyderabad: The government initiative of offering discounts for motorists to clear their pending challans will conclude on Tuesday. So far, 15,479,798 individuals have collectively paid `200 crore. The government had provided discounts ranging from 40 to 90 per cent for clearing pending vehicle challans, starting from December 26.

The discounts are tailored based on the type of vehicle, with two and three-wheelers enjoying an 80 per cent discount, push carts benefiting 90 per cent, and heavy vehicles up to 60 per cent off. These discounts apply to violations recorded before November 30.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, traffic sub-inspector Narsing Rao said that more than 10 lakh motorists were yet to pay challans. “We are urging those with dues to promptly clear their challans through the e-challan website,” he said.