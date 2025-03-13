C’garh Waqf Board Changes ‘Jumma Namaz’ Timings for Holi Festival

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Waqf Board has changed the prayer timings on Friday on the occasion of Holi festival.

The ‘Jumma Namaz’ timing which takes place at around one pm, will be held between two and three pm, a circular issued to all the mosque boards across Chhattisgarh by the state Waqf Board said.

The decision to change the prayer timings has been taken to maintain communal harmony and respect the Holi festival, chairman of Chhattisgarh Waqf Board Dr Salim Raj said.

The move aims to avoid any possible conflict between the Holi celebration and the congregational prayer, he added.

Namaz timings are between 12 and three pm, but the prayer will be held between two and three pm on Friday since the peak time for Holi celebration is between 12 and one pm, he said.

The change of prayer timing will help prevent possible conflicts, he said.

The state Waqf Board chief said it has been suggested to perform the Zuhr (midday) prayer, which usually takes place at 12 pm, at home.

This is the time when the Holi festival will start peaking.

Meanwhile, tight security arrangements have been made across Raipur city to ensure a peaceful celebration of Holi on Friday.

Total 80 checkpoints are proposed to be set up on Friday in the city to keep a vigil on the revelers, police said.