C’garh: ‘Unique Event’ to Showcase Tribal Art and Culture of Bastar, Kicks Off Today

Raipur: “Bastar Pandum 2025”, a first of its kind event, is set to kick off in Bastar in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday to showcase rich art, culture and tradition of the local tribes in the region.

The 22-day-long event will showcase the folk art, traditions, lifestyle, folk dances, folk songs and rich cultural heritage of the local tribes in Bastar, a spokesman of the Chhattisgarh government said on Tuesday.

The programme aims to preserve the art, culture and tradition of the tribes of Bastar for the posterity, the spokesman said.

“Bastar Pandum 2025 will not only give a platform to the tribal artists of Bastar to showcase their talent but also promote the preservation of the rich cultural heritage of the tribals”, the spokesman said.

Competition among the participants will be held in seven areas such as tribal dances, tribal folk songs, tribal crafts, tribal musical instruments, tribal food and beverages and the traditional attire of the local tribes during the event and prizes will be distributed to the winners.

The competitions will be conducted in three phases, and the winner in each category of competition will be chosen by an expert committee, constituted for the purpose.