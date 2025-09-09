C’garh: Unified Command Prepares Counterinsurgency Roadmap For Maoist-Affected Bastar

Raipur: The Unified Command (UC) on Tuesday prepared the roadmap for the counterinsurgency measures to be undertaken in the Leftwing extremism-affected Bastar in Chhattisgarh keeping in view the deadline set by the Centre to end Naxalism by March 2026.



Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai who chaired the UC meeting here said that two issues were deliberated at length in the meeting.



The meeting reviewed the progress in the anti-Naxal operations in Bastar and expressed satisfaction over the success of the operations leading to neutralization of a number of top Maoists, Mr. Sai said.



Besides, the meeting also deliberated on the roadmap of counterinsurgency measures which included further intensification of anti-Naxal operation and speeding up the development works in the region.



“We are confident of achieving the target of ending Naxalism by March 2026, set by Union home minister Amit Shah”, he said.



Senior officers of the Chhattisgarh police and the Central forces were present on the occasion.