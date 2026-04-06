C’garh: Undercurrent Against TMC In WB Polls, Sai Claims

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday claimed that there is a strong undercurrent against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the ensuing Assembly polls in West Bengal.

West Bengal is going to Assembly polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29.

Mr. Sai who returned here after campaigning for BJP in Jhargram district in West Bengal on Monday told the reporters that the TMC and its supremo Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal, are finding it difficult to counter the anti-incumbency factor, generated by the alleged 15-year- misrule of her government, in the elections.

Mr. Sai said that the deteriorating law and order situation particularly the incidents of violence against women and lack of development in the state for the last 15 years has led to the brewing resentment among the people against the Mamata Banerjee government which may be reflected in the Assembly elections.

This apart, the overwhelming support received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the people in his every election meetings is a strong indicator of the bright prospect of BJP in the elections in West Bengal, he said.

Mr. Sai attended the rallies held on the occasion of filing of nomination by some BJP candidates in West Bengal.