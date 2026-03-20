C’garh To Host 1st Khelo India Tribal Games In March 25- April 3

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh is all set to host the first National Tribal Games between March 25 to April three.

Being organized for the first time in the country under the Khelo India initiative, the National Tribal Games will see participation of around 3,700 participants including players, coaches, and officials from across the country, a spokesman of the Chhattisgarh government said on Friday.

The event will be held in Raipur, Jagdalpur and Ambikapur in the state.

Competitions in seven streams of sports will be organized during the period, along with two demonstration sports- Kabaddi and Mallakhamb.

Attributing to the legacy of archery sports in tribal communities and giving credit to success of Bastar Olympics and other gaming events, Chhattisgarh earned the opportunity to host the national event for the first time- reflecting Chhattisgarh’s progress towards peace and development, officials said.

“Hosting Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 is a proud moment for Chhattisgarh. Youth are the future of our nation and state, and the government is fully committed to empowering them through education, employment, skill development and sports”, chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai said.

This event will not only showcase the incredible talent of our tribal athletes but also launch them onto the national stage, he added.

The national sports event comes in the wake of encouraging responses to the Bastar Olympics and Surguja Olympics, held in the tribal-dominated regions of Bastar and Surguja in 2024 and 2025.

Bastar Olympics 2025 had witnessed participation of a record 3.91 lakh sportsmen and sportswomen, including the surrendered Naxals.