Sustained Security Operations Coupled With Welfare-Led Governance Wanes Maoist Influence In Bastar: Governor

Raipur: Governor Ramen Deka on Monday indicated that Chhattisgarh is close to getting rid of the decades-old Maoist menace and attributed sustained security operations coupled with welfare-led governance to wanning Naxal influence in the red strongholds in Bastar in the state.

Opening the budget session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly, Mr. Deka said that the decades-long fight against Leftwing extremism in the state has entered a decisive stage with the ‘shadow of terror’ receding and giving way to ‘new dawn of development’.

He underlined the reverses suffered by the Maoists in recent times, saying that sustained security operations saw around 5,300 Naxals neutralized, arrested and surrendered in the past two years.

He said that over the past two years, 532 Maoists had been neutralized, 2,704 had surrendered and 2,004 had been arrested.

“The youths, who were once misguided to join the Naxal cadre, are now trading weapons for the Constitution”, he said, referring to their suitable rehabilitations after their surrender.

He highlighted how the ‘Niyad Nella Nar (Your Good Village)’ campaign launched by the Chhattisgarh government has helped rebuild trust in former Maoist strongholds, saying that 25 welfare schemes and 18 essential services are being delivered at the doorstep through the convergence of 17 government departments, particularly benefitting tribal communities.’

The governor also underlined the major infrastructure push in Bastar region, neglected for decades due to Maoism, along with efforts to revive the culture and tourism in the belt.

He said that Bastar is going to host the first Khelo India Tribal Games which will help the tribal-region hog the national and international limelight.

He underlined the ‘Anjor vision document’, a roadmap to turn Chhattisgarh a developed state by 2047.