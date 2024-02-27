C’garh: Sai Terms Sandeshkhali Incident ‘Gruesome’, ‘Horrifying’, Writes to Mamata Banerjee for Action Against Culprits

Raipur: Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday called upon his counterpart in West Bengal Mamata Banerjee to take stringent action against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters allegedly involved in the sexual abuse of tribal women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali in WB, describing the incident ‘gruesome’ and ‘horrifying’.

In a letter to Ms Banerjee, Mr Sai, who is a tribal, demanded Ms Banerjee to intervene in the matter immediately and take stringent action against the culprits.

He termed the reports given by the National Tribal Commission on the incident as ‘gruesome’ and ‘horrifying’ and said that ‘Injustice against mothers and sisters that have come to light in Sandeshkhali area of your state is heart-wrenching.

Incidents like brutal rape of more than 50 women belonging to tribal communities, grabbing the land from thousands of tribals and even snatching away MNREGA wages from them, have tarnished humanity’.

In his letter Mr Sai said that putting the lives of tribals in danger in the state and tarnishing their honour merely for appeasement and vote bank politics is beyond tolerance.

“It is highly condemnable that such a situation should arise under your leadership”, the letter said.

A civilised society like West Bengal cannot tolerate the atrocities being committed against the deprived sections of the society, Mr Sai said.

“Being chief minister of West Bengal, it is expected that you will intervene strongly, give instructions for immediate action and give strict punishment to the culprits”, Mr Sai said in his letter.

Mr Sai urged Ms Banerjee to rise above political considerations and take decisions in the matter in the interest of humanity.