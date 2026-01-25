C’garh: Sai Lays Foundation For Rs 450 Crore- Film City & Cultural Convention Centre

Raipur: Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday laid foundation stone for Rs 450 crore- Film City and Cultural Convention Centre here.

The two projects are proposed to be developed in a 100 acre-area on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model and are targeted to be completed in two years.

The Centre has sanctioned a fund of Rs 95.79 crore for establishment of the Film City and Rs 52.03 crore for building the proposed Tribal and Cultural Convention Centre, Mr. Sai said while laying the foundation stone for these projects.

The two projects are proposed to be undertaken under the PPP model and it is expected to attract an additional Rs 300 crore from the private sector for them, he added.

With this, a longstanding demand of the state has been fulfilled, he added.

The establishment of the Film City, christened as Chitroptola Film City, will give a boost to the Chhattisgarh film industry, known as Chhollywood, and lift the career of the film artists of the state by providing them national and international platforms, he added.

Mr. Sai said that the proposed Chitroptola Film City will be the most modern one in the country and it will attract the film makers from India and abroad to produce their ventures.

Chhattisgarh is known for its scenic pristine forests and green mountains and waterfalls, making the state a destination for film making.

Several Bollywood movies such as Newton and web series have been produced at different locations in the state.

The two projects will not only boost the career of the artists of Chhattisgarh but also promote tourism helping youths get employment opportunities, he said.