C’garh: Sai Launches ‘Ramlala Darshan’ Scheme, Flags Off 1st Special Train for Ayodhya Pilgrimage

Raipur: Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday launched the ‘Shri Ramlala Darshan Yojana’ in the state by flagging off a special train bound for Ayodhya from Raipur.

The train carrying 850 pilgrims from all five districts of Raipur division, departed for Ayodhya amid chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

“This is a momentous occasion as the people of Chhattisgarh go on a journey to seek blessings of Shri Ramlala”, he said while flagging off the special train.

Mr Sai said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised the commencement of ‘Shri Ramlala Darshan Yojana’ after BJP formed the government in Chhattisgarh.

Today marks the fulfilment of that pledge as the first train departs from Chhattisgarh to Ayodhya, he said.

He announced that such special trains would also run once in a week from Bilaspur and Raigarh in coming days under the scheme.

Besides Ayodhya, tours to other religious sites would also be organised.

Chhattisgarh is the first state in the country to facilitate the visit to Ayodhya Ram temple for the pilgrims at government expenses.

He said that the entire state cabinet would visit Ayodhya Ram temple in the current month.