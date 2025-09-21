C’garh: Rift Surfaces In Maoist Top Brass Over Peace Talk Offer

Raipur: Rift in the Maoist top brass has come to the fore with the Telangana State Committee (TSC) of the ultras pulling up a Naxal Politburo (PB) member for offering to suspend the armed struggle to initiate peace talks with the government, calling it ‘harmful to the cause of the red revolution’.

Days after Maoist PB member Abhay exhorted the Centre as well as the state government through social media to come out with a plan to initiate peace talks with the outlawed CPI (Maoist), the TSC on Saturday purportedly issued a clarification terming the Naxal leader’s peace talk offer as his ‘personal view’ and ‘not the authorized statement’ of the reds.

A purported statement issued by the TSC in the name of its ‘representative Jagan’, said that the Maoist PB member should have sought the permission of the party before giving the offer of suspending the armed struggle to create a conducive environment for peace talks with the government, instead of taking to social media to do so.

The Maoist leader had called upon the government to suspend anti-Naxal operation for a month to allow the Naxal leaders and cadres to debate on the issue of peace talk before coming out with such an offer.

Had the Naxal leader put forth his view in the party forum, he would have been given the reply to his proposal for peace talks with the government, the TSC said.

The senior Maoist leader has created a confusion in the rank and file of the organization by coming out with the offer on social media and such a move would be harmful for the cause of the revolution, the statement said.

A right-thinking person does not do this, it added.

A senior police officer said on the condition of anonymity that the Maoist rank and file is now split on many issues, leaving the outlawed outfit in disarray.

When contacted, Bastar range inspector general of police P Sunderraj told this newspaper that the authenticity of the communication from the Maoist PB member has been verified, and prima facie, both the press note and the audio message of the Maoist leader appear to have been originated from him.

Subsequently, on September 19, another press note purportedly issued by the TSC surfaced reflecting disagreement with the Maoist leader.

It is under examination, he said.