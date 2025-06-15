C’garh Replaces Urdu, Persian Words With Hindi Terms In Police Official Records

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has replaced Urdu and Persian words with Hindi terms in the police official records for the benefit of common men.



The move aims at making policing more accessible, transparent and communicative, officials said on Saturday.



The director general of police (DGP), Chhattisgarh, has issued a directive to the superintendents of police (SPs) stating that difficult and traditional words used in the police functioning should be changed with simple and clear Hindi terms, an official statement said.



A list of 109 words with their Hindi alternatives have been provided in the letter written to the SPs by the DGP suggesting them to ensure that they are used in place of the difficult words, the statement said.

Some of the words which will be replaced with simple Hindi terms are ‘Khayanat’ to be replaced with ‘hadaplna’ (to usurp), ‘Goshwara’ with ‘naksha’ (map), ‘nakabjani’ with ‘sendh’ (burglary) and ‘maal mashruka’ with ‘looti-chori ki gain sampatti’ (looted assets).

Sources said the simplification of police official records are being done from time to time by replacing the difficult Urdu and Persian words with Hindi terms for the benefit of the common people.

The Madhya Pradesh government has also simplified the police official records in a similar exercise recently.