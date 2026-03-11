Prez Protocol Lapse in WB Insults Tribals, Women: Sai

Raipur: Chhattisgarh chief minister on Wednesday shot off a strongly worded letter to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee taking serious exception to the protocol lapse during the recent visit of president Draupadi Murmu to the WB, terming it ‘an insult to the tribal community and women’s strength’.



Mr. Sai said that the manner in which the country’s first woman president from the tribal community was treated amounts not merely to disrespect towards an individual, but an affront to the nation’s highest constitutional institution, the tribal community and the collective dignity of womanhood.



He said that India’s democratic traditions and political decorum have long been respected across the world. The nation’s culture has always encouraged differences of opinion without allowing them to turn into bitterness.



However, even the minimum courtesies expected towards the office of the president, the highest constitutional authority of the country, were not observed, which runs contrary to democratic values, he said.



The chief minister further remarked that it was particularly unfortunate that just ahead of International Women’s Day, negligence in arrangements and conduct during the visit of a woman president from a tribal background resulted in an incident that is deeply condemnable and regrettable.

“The episode has hurt the crores of tribals, backward communities, Dalits and women across the country”, he added.

Mr. Sai remarked that this is perhaps the first instance when the president herself has had to publicly express her anguish over the conduct of a state government.



Referring to the incident in Sandeshkhali, the chief minister said that the developments there, particularly those concerning women from tribal communities, had earlier shaken the conscience of the entire nation.



He asserted that such treatment of deprived and tribal communities cannot be accepted under any circumstances.



The chief minister urged his WB counterpart Ms. Banerjee to accept the lapse and apologize to the nation and the society, while assuring the country that due respect will be maintained towards the democratic institutions and constitutional offices in the future.

