Post-Maoist Period Sai To Present Blueprint Of Bastar’s Development To PM, HM

Raipur: Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai is going to present the roadmap for the development of Bastar in Chhattisgarh post-Maoist period during his scheduled meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah at Delhi on Tuesday.

According to a spokesman of the Chhattisgarh government, Mr. Sai is scheduled to leave for Delhi from here late on Monday night.

He is scheduled to meet Mr. Modi at Delhi at 11 am on Tuesday.

On the same day, he is also scheduled to meet Mr. Shah.

“This Delhi visit by Mr. Sai may prove to be crucial for shaping the future of Bastar in the post-Maoist period”, a senior officer of the state government said, requesting not to be quoted.

Sources disclosed to this newspaper that the key focus of these meetings will be ‘post-Maoist scenario’, with detailed discussions expected on the comprehensive development roadmap for Bastar following the decline in Maoist influence.

According to sources, Bastar’s development is now emerging as a national priority.

With significant gains achieved on the security front, the focus has shifted towards integrating the region into the mainstream of development rapidly.

During these meetings, Mr. Sai is scheduled to present a detailed roadmap outlining expansion of basic infrastructure, promotion of industries, and investments in Bastar, sources said.

The progress in the implementation of the ongoing infrastructure development projects in Bastar is also expected to be reviewed in these meetings, sources said.