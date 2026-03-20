C’garh: New Anti-Conversion Bill Will Strengthen Peace, Harmony, Preserve Local Culture: Sai

RAIPUR: Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday asserted that the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, passed in the House on March 19, will strengthen peace, harmony and preserve the cultural values of the state.

The Opposition Congress however slammed the legislation, contending that certain provisions of it violated fundamental rights of people.

Mr. Sai said that the unchecked religious conversions can lead to social imbalance and unrest.

“This legislation will strengthen peace, harmony and protect the cultural values of the state”, he said.

He exuded confidence that the bill will enhance transparency, justice and social unity, and help establish Chhattisgarh as a strong, balanced, and culturally rich state.

Describing the bill as a significant milestone for preserving the state’s cultural identity and social balance, he said that incidents of religious conversions through inducement, pressure, or misinformation targeting vulnerable sections had been affecting social harmony.

The new legislation will effectively curb such practices and restore balance and trust in the society, he said.

Mr. Sai said that any process of religious conversion will now have to be lawful and transparent, requiring prior intimation to the authorized officer, followed by public notice and scrutiny within a fixed time frame, ensuring conversions take place without inducement or coercion.

The Congress however opposed certain provisions in the anti-conversion bill, calling them violation of fundamental rights of people.

Senior Congress leader Surendra Verma said that the legislation may not stand scrutiny of the court owing to this.

The Opposition Congress had staged a walkout in the House on Thursday in protest against the chair’s decision to reject their demand for sending the bill to the select committee for review.