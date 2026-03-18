C’garh: Naxalism Ended, Only Formal Declaration Awaits: Sai

Raipur: With the Centre’s deadline to eradicate the Leftwing Extremism barely 13 days away, Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday made a significant announcement that “Naxalism has ended. Only a formal declaration (to the effect) awaits”.

Speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of the visit of 140 ex-Maoists to the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly to see the functioning of democracy, Mr. Sai said that “Only a formal declaration awaits. As you all know, Naxalism has already ended”.

“Only a few days are left for the fulfillment of the commitment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah to eradicate Naxalism by March 31, 2026”, he added.

The 140 surrendered Naxals hailing from Bijapur and Kanker districts in Bastar of Chhattisgarh met the chief minister at the Assembly premises after watching the proceedings of the House.

Mr. Sai sought to know about their lives before surrender and their present situation.

“During the interaction, the surrendered Naxals said that their lives have completely changed- earlier they lived in forests amid fear and insecurity, but now they are leading safe and dignified lives with their families”, Mr. Sai said.

The ex-Maoists narrated before the chief minister how the development of basic infrastructure like roads, and electricity in the villages in Bastar has made their life easier.

“Some of them emotionally said that they celebrated a festival like Holi with their families for the first time, which was a new and joyful experience for them”, Mr. Sai said.

Welcoming the former Naxals into the mainstream, the chief minister said that the decision by them to return to the mainstream is not just a personal transformation for them but a significant step towards a bright future for Chhattisgarh.

By expressing faith in the Constitution, they have set a positive and inspiring example, Mr. Sai said.

He assured that the state government is fully committed to the rehabilitation, employment and social integration of the surrendered Naxals.