C’garh: Maoist With Rs 8 Lakh Bounty Gunned Down In Bastar

Raipur: A hardcore Maoist carrying a bounty of Rs eight lakh was on Wednesday gunned down in an encounter with security forces in a forest in Kanker district under north Bastar in Chhattisgarh, police said.

The encounter took place in a forested hill near Gedabeda village under Partapur police station in Kanker district, Bastar range inspector general of police P Sunderraj said.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs on the presence of armed Maoist guerrillas in the area, a joint security party comprising personnel of district reserve guard (DRG) and Border Security Force (BSF) launched a search operation in the forest on September seven, police said.

The security forces came under attack on Wednesday when they were surrounding the Naxals in the forest, leading to the gunbattle between them, the police said.

Later, security forces recovered the body of a male Maoist along with one .303 rifle and a wireless set at the encounter site.

The slain Naxal has been identified as Masa, member of People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA)’s military company number five, Mr. Sunderraj said.

The police officer said security forces have defied hostile weather conditions and difficult terrains to go after the Naxals in the forests of Bastar.

He also appealed to the Naxal cadres to shun violence and join the mainstream under the rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government.