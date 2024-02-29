C’garh: Man enters CM’s temporary residence with revolver, 6 cops suspended for security breach

Raipur: In a serious security breach, a man, with a revolver found in his possession, had entered chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s temporary residence, established in the state guest house here.

Six police officers have been suspended in connection with the incident that took place at around five pm on February 25, security in-charge of chief minister Prafulla Thakur told this newspaper on Wednesday.

Sai was away in Telangana on that day.

According to Thakur, the man whose identity has so far been concealed by the police had entered the Pahuna guest house, the chief minister’s temporary residence here, in a car along with the staff of chief minister’s office (CMO) without the mandatory security check.

Security personnel deployed at the chamber of the chief minister in the guest house had noticed the revolver in his possession, police said.

It was a licensed revolver, the police officer said.

The man was later taken into custody for interrogation, but not arrested ‘since he is a known person’, police said.

An investigation was on into the incident.

The security breach in the chief minister’s security detail has been taken seriously by the top brass of state police in view of Chhattisgarh being hit by Leftwing extremism.

Several Maoist leaders and their sympathisers have been arrested in Raipur in the past.