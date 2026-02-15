Under Watch: C’garh Village Ensures Students Study for Boards

Raipur: An obscure village in Chhattisgarh is currently making news for issuing a diktat to the boys and girls, appearing in the upcoming tenth and 12th board exams, to ‘purely focus on studies and nothing else’.

Biretara village under Dhamtari district literally falls silent in the evening following community resolutions passed in a meeting, attended by elders, panchayat members, teachers, women groups and parents of the students, a couple of days ago, prohibiting the students of Class ten and Class 12 from loitering in the streets after six pm.

The resolutions also included denial of these students from doing household chores, using mobile phones and watching TV during study hours.

“Students of these classes need to focus purely on studies and nothing else till their board exams are over”, one of the resolutions said.

A vigilance committee has been constituted to strictly enforce the community resolutions by keeping a vigil on ‘each and every’ student to ensure that they are not distracted from their studies ‘at any cost’, a member of the committee told this newspaper on Sunday.

The meeting has set a target for the Biretara Government Higher Secondary School to achieve 80 percent results in tenth board exams and 100 percent results in the 12th board exams this time, the committee member said.

The village seeks to become a model in Chhattisgarh by ensuring that their children shine in studies and do well in exams, Gautam Chaturvedi, a village elder said.

Dhamtari district collector Avinash Mishra hailed the unique move by the villagers and hoped that the village will set a trend in the state for taking care of studies of their children.