C’garh: Headmaster Held For Taking Obscene Video Of Female Teachers In School Toilet, In Mobile Phone

Raipur: A headmaster of a government school in a village on the outskirts of Raipur was on Wednesday arrested on charges of taking obscene videos of female teachers in his mobile phone, fixed secretly in the school toilet, police said.

The incident occurred in the Biladi Middle English (ME) school under Tilda Nebra police station area on the outskirts of Raipur.

The unsavory incident came to light on Tuesday when a woman teacher spotted the mobile phone in the toilet and later found that the video was on in it, police said.

She reported the matter to her colleagues in the school.

The women teachers then lodged a complaint in the Tilda Nebra police station, police said.

An FIR was lodged against the headmaster of the school Bhupendra Kumar Sahoo (44) under relevant sections of Information Technology (IT) Act in connection with the incident, the investigating officer said.

The headmaster was arrested on Wednesday and later produced in the local court, police said.

The headmaster has reportedly confessed to the crime before the police.

He used to take video of female teachers while they were using the toilet, in his mobile phone fixed in the school toilet and then upload the videos in his laptop to watch them later, police said.

The police seized the mobile phone and the laptop.

However, it was found that the videos were deleted on the mobile phone, police said.

The cell phone was sent to the cyber cell for retrieval of the videos, police said.

The incident has sent shockwaves among the female staff of the school.