Hardcore Maoist Killed In Sukma Encounter

RAIPUR: A hardcore Maoist, carrying a bounty of Rs five lakh, was on Sunday gunned down in an encounter with the security forces in the jungle of Sukma district under south Bastar in Chhattisgarh.

The encounter killing of Muchaki Kailash, identified as section commander of platoon number 31 of Naxals, comes two days before the March 31 deadline fixed by Union home minister Amit Shah to eradicate Naxalism in the country.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs on the presence of a group of armed Maoists on a forested hill under the Polampalli police station area, a search operation involving district reserve guard (DRG), a tribal counterinsurgency wing of Chhattisgarh police, was launched in the area, according to Sukma district superintendent of police Kiran Chavan.

An encounter ensued between them when the security forces came under attack by the Maoists, police said.

Later, security forces recovered the body of a Naxal along with a weapon at the encounter site.