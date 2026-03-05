 Top
C’garh: Hardcore Maoist Carrying Rs 5 Lakh Bounty Killed In Dantewada Encounter

5 March 2026 11:44 PM IST

The encounter took place in a forest under Geedam area late on Wednesday night, Dantewada district superintendent of police Gaurav Rai said.

The slain Maoist has been identified as Rajesh Punem, member of Bhairamgarh area committee of Maoists— DC Image

Raipur: A suspected Maoist was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in a forest in Dantewada district under south Bastar in Chhattisgarh, police said on Thursday.

The encounter took place in a forest under Geedam area late on Wednesday night, Dantewada district superintendent of police Gaurav Rai said.

Acting on intelligence tips off that a group of armed Maoists were moving in a forested hill region between Gumalnar, Girsapara and Nalgada villages to explore suitable places to conceal arms and other materials, a search operation was launched by security forces in the area.

Later, a fierce encounter ensued, leading to the killing of a Naxal, police said.

The slain Maoist has been identified as Rajesh Punem, member of Bhairamgarh area committee of Maoists.

He carried a bounty of Rs five lakhs.

Security forces also recovered weapons which included a self-loading rifle (SLR), an INSAS rifle, and a pistol and ammunition, besides the body of the deceased Naxal, at the encounter site.

Rabindra Nath Choudhury
About the AuthorRabindra Nath Choudhury
Rabindra Nath Choudhury is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. He covers politics, wildlife, tourism, forest and environment, social issues, science, education, women and child development related issues, youth affairs, business, industries and sports.

