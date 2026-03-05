C’garh: Hardcore Maoist Carrying Rs 5 Lakh Bounty Killed In Dantewada Encounter

Raipur: A suspected Maoist was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in a forest in Dantewada district under south Bastar in Chhattisgarh, police said on Thursday.

The encounter took place in a forest under Geedam area late on Wednesday night, Dantewada district superintendent of police Gaurav Rai said.

Acting on intelligence tips off that a group of armed Maoists were moving in a forested hill region between Gumalnar, Girsapara and Nalgada villages to explore suitable places to conceal arms and other materials, a search operation was launched by security forces in the area.

Later, a fierce encounter ensued, leading to the killing of a Naxal, police said.

The slain Maoist has been identified as Rajesh Punem, member of Bhairamgarh area committee of Maoists.

He carried a bounty of Rs five lakhs.

Security forces also recovered weapons which included a self-loading rifle (SLR), an INSAS rifle, and a pistol and ammunition, besides the body of the deceased Naxal, at the encounter site.