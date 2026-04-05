C’garh Govt Mulls Rehabilitation Of Jailed Maoists, May Frame Policy Soon

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government is contemplating extending the rehabilitation policy for surrendered Maoists to those who were previously arrested and are currently lodged in different jails in the state, sources said on Sunday. The move is to allow them to join the mainstream and begin life afresh, a senior officer in the state home department said.

While around 3,000 Maoists have surrendered, nearly 2,000 others have been arrested in the last one and half years in Bastar in Chhattisgarh.

“The jailed Maoists will be approached by their kin and former colleagues to join the mainstream. If they agree, they will be brought to the rehabilitation centres established for the surrendered Maoists and provided all the benefits given under the rehabilitation policy announced for the surrendered Maoists”, the officer said.