Global Shocks Tested India’s Resilience, Country Solidly Comes Through: Jaishankar

RAIPUR: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday said that India sailed through multiple global shocks, admirably, demonstrating its resilience.

Addressing the 15th Annual Convocation of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Raipur, here, Mr. Jaishankar said that there is no denying the fact that India has navigated the turbulent global environment amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the West Asian conflict and the Russia- Ukraine war, adroitly, ‘managing both domestic and external challenges fairly successfully’.

“The world is undergoing structural turbulence with shifts in relative power and influence of countries. Developments in technology, energy, military capabilities and connectivity have intensified competition. Everything today is being leveraged, if not weaponized”, he said while highlighting the changing global order.

The world is then confronted with the prospect of securing itself in an increasingly volatile and unpredictable environment, he added.

The union minister emphasized on ‘hedging, de-risking, and diversifying’ to secure India’s interest and suggested that the resources can be used as leverage amid shifting power structure in the world.

Mr. Shankar said that optimism, seen in India currently, is lacking in many other parts of the world.

The growth the country has witnessed in the last ten years has given rise to confidence that the next ten years and even those beyond will be better, he said.

He called for building national capabilities to realize the goal of Vikshit Bharat in 2047, and said that inclusive growth, representative politics and decisive leadership have generated an environment in the country, inspiring the people to harbour aspirations.

He cited the digital revolution in the country and said that even developed societies cannot match it.