C'garh Gets New Chief Secretary, 1994-Batch IAS Officer Vikas Sheel Set to Head State Administration

Raipur: Vikas Sheel, the 1994-batch IAS officer, has been appointed the new chief secretary of the Chhattisgarh government.

The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday issued a notification in this regard.

He will succeed the present chief secretary Amitabha Jain, who is retiring in the current month, in the post.

Mr. Jain was given a three-month extension in the post after his normal retirement in June.

Mr. Sheel is returning to Chhattisgarh as chief secretary after serving as executive director (ED) in the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Manila in Philippines.

He is going to supersede five IAS senior IAS officers of Chhattisgarh cadre while assuming the office.

His name has been making rounds in the bureaucratic circles in the past couple of weeks to become the new chief secretary after he was called back from the ADB by the Centre recently.