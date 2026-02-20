Furious Over Being Denied to Smoke, Youth Lights Fuel Nozzle in Petrol Station, Sparks Flames, 2 Held

Raipur: A youth set on fire the fuel pipe nozzle in a petrol station in Raipur with the use of his lighter during refueling of a two-wheeler, after being asked not to smoke.

A major mishap was averted when the petrol pump staff promptly doused the flames with the fire extinguishers, police said on Friday.

The incident happened at a petrol station in Urla area in Raipur on Thursday evening.

The video showing the entire incident has gone viral on social media.

According to the police, two youths, identified as Dharmendra Kshatri and Imran, came to the petrol pump with their two-wheeler to refuel.

While Imran remained seated on the bike, Dharmendra took out a cigarette to smoke.

The petrol staff however asked him not to smoke in the area, which enraged him.

Dharmendra set the fuel pipe nozzle on fire with the use of his lighter, causing flames in the fuel tank of the bike and the fuel pipe of the petrol station.

The two youths fled the spot when the flames threatened to engulf the area.

The petrol station staff took prompt action to douse the fire by using the fire extinguishers, thus averting a major mishap, police said.

The two youths were arrested, police said.