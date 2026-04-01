Chhattisgarh Naxal-free, March 31, Historic Day For State, Says Sai

Raipur: Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday declared that Chhattisgarh is now free of Leftwing Extremism and called March 31, 2026, the deadline set by the Centre to eradicate Maoism, as ‘historic day’ for the state.

Mr. Sai credited the ‘historic achievement’ to the firm resolve, clear policy, and effective strategy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, saying that under their leadership the dream of a fear-free and secure Chhattisgarh is becoming a reality.

“Today marks a truly historic day for Chhattisgarh as Naxalism is being eradicated from the state. On behalf of the three-crore people of Chhattisgarh, we extend our deepest gratitude to Prime Minister Modi ji and Home Minister Amit Shah ji”, Mr. Sai said while interacting with the reporters here.

He said that the Centre had set the deadline of March 31, 2026 to end Naxalism two years ago.

He said that Naxalism had long been the greatest obstacle to the state’s progress, particularly creating a shadow over the Bastar region for years.

Naxal-free Chhattisgarh is now ready to step into a new era of development, trust and progress, he said.

Mr. Sai accused the previous Bhupesh Baghel government of weakening the fight against Naxalism in the state.

“When BJP government returned to power in December 2023, it was found that 75 percent of the area under Naxal influence in the country was in Chhattisgarh. Had the former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel had dealt strongly with Naxalism during his regime, the situation would not have worsened to this scale”, he said.

He also took potshots at Mr. Baghel for ‘not taking any step’ to probe the May 25, 2013 massacre of 29 Congress leaders at Jheeram Ghati in Bastar by the Maoists when the latter was the chief minister, despite claiming to have enough proof.

The chief minister also accused Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of sharing dais with Naxals during his ‘Bharat Jodo’ campaign.

“When notorious Naxal leader Madvi Hidma, responsible for killing hundreds of people, including our security personnel, was neutralized (in late 2025), people chanted slogans that ‘Many more Hidmas will emerge. Mr. Gandhi even posted them (slogans) on social media, which shows his intent”, he said.

Mr. Sai posted a series of posts on X to declare Chhattisgarh Naxal-free.

“A Fear-Free Bastar. A Naxal-free Chhattisgarh. Where once the echoes of gunfire resounded, today flows a new current of development, trust and good governance. Emerging from the shadow of fear, Bastar is now marching forward with unwavering resolve on the path of self-confidence and progress”, he said.

Another post by him said, “Today, every village shines with light, every path leads to development, and every face bears not fear, but a smile. The sunrise of March 31, 2026 stands witness to Bastar’s transformation- from a region once defined by fear to one embracing a hopeful and bright future. A New Bastar, A New Chhattisgarh, a new chapter of peace, development and trust”.