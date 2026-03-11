C’garh: Central Forces to Leave Bastar by March 26, 2027: C’garh Dep CM Sharma

Raipur: Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma, who holds home portfolio, on Wednesday announced that the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), deployed in Bastar in the state to combat Maoist menace, will be withdrawn by March 26, 2027.



The CAPFs will leave Bastar a year after the eradication of Naxalism in the region, for which a deadline of March 31, 2026 has been set, he said.



Mr. Sharma said that barring a very few small pockets, the entire Bastar is freed of Naxal influence now.



As many as 30 area committees of Maoists were operational in Bastar, out of which, 26 have been cleared and the remaining four area committees will be cleared soon, he said.



Sources said that 40,000 to 45,000 security personnel from the CAPFs have currently been deployed across the 40,000 sq km area of Bastar for counterinsurgency operations.

The massive deployment of security forces in Bastar is a part of ‘final assault’ strategy aimed at eradicating the Leftwing Extremism from the region by March 31, 2026.



In addition to this, around 20,000 state police personnel have been deployed in the region.

Sources said that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) acts as a lead force, with over 40 battalions currently deployed in Bastar, augmented by recent additions, including 4,000 troops specially moved in for intensified operations.

Sources said that the CAPFs manning the Forward Operating Bases (FOBs), established in core Maoist areas to provide logistic support to the counterinsurgency personnel in the region, will gradually hand them over to the state police before their withdrawal.