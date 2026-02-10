‘Bastar Pandum’ Emerges As Powerful Symbol Of Bastar’s Transformed Identity: PM

Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the three-day “Bastar Pandum”, an annual cultural event that ended at Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on February nine, has emerged as a powerful symbol of Bastar’s transformed identity.

In a post on X, the PM extended his heartfelt congratulations to all participants associated with Bastar Pandum, while describing the event as a grand celebration of Bastar’s rich culture, traditions, and tribal heritage.

He observed that such events play a vital role not only in preserving the nation’s cultural legacy but also in empowering local communities.

Mr. Modi said that there was a time when the very mention of Bastar evoked images of Maoism, violence, and developmental backwardness.

“Today, however, the situation has changed completely. Bastar is now being recognized for peace, development, and the growing self-confidence of its people”, he said.

The PM expressed hope that Bastar’s future would be filled with peace, progress, and cultural pride.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his gratitude to Mr. Modi, saying that under the PM’s visionary leadership and constant guidance, Bastar is today shaping a new identity as a strong symbol of cultural pride and inclusive development.

He said that events like Bastar Pandum not only preserve tribal traditions, folk culture, and heritage but also convey a powerful message for peace, trust and inclusive progress.

He said that the coordinated efforts of the Central and state governments are clearly visible in the positive transformation of life in Bastar.

With the expansion of roads, education, healthcare, communication, and livelihood opportunities, a new atmosphere of trust and participation has taken root in the region, he said.

Tribal-dominated Bastar in Chhattisgarh has been under the grip of Leftwing extremism for the past three decades.

Union home minister Amit Shah has declared that Maoism will completely be eradicated by March 31.