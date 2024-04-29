C’garh: 9 killed, 23 injured as van rams into truck

Raipur: At least nine people, including five women and four children, were killed and 23 others injured when a van carrying them rammed into a mini truck parked roadside in a village under Bemetara district, police said on Monday.



The incident took place in the village of Kathia under Bemetara police station at around 2.30 am on Monday, police said.



The victims were returning home in the village of Pathre after attending a family function in the nearby village of Tireya when the incident took place, police said.



Bemetara district collector Ranveer Sharma and local superintendent of police Ramkrushna Sahu rushed to the spot to oversee the rescue operation.



The injured people were admitted to the nearby government hospital.

