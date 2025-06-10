C’garh: 5 Of 7 Maoists Slain In Bijapur Encounter Identified, Collectively Carried Rs 76 Lakh B2ounty

RAIPUR: Five of seven Maoists, killed in the Indravati National Park area in Bijapur district under south Bastar of Chhattisgarh in a three-day-long encounter recently, have been identified, police said on Tuesday.

The encounter which began on June five ended on June seven.

While Maoists’ Central Committee Member (CCM) Sudhakar alias Narasimha Chalam, carrying a bounty of Rs 40 lakh, was gunned down on June five, another top Maoist leader Bhaskar Rao alias Maila Rapu Adelu, who was a member of Telangana State Committee (TSC) carrying a reward of Rs 25 lakh was neutralized on June six.

Five other Maoists were killed in the encounter on June seven.

Of them, three have been identified, according to Bijapur district superintendent of police Jitendra Yadav.

The three slain Maoists were identified as Rainu, area committee member of Indravati National Park area carrying a bounty of Rs five lakh, and Suduru Punem, the area committee member who was security guard of Sudhakar.

Punem carried a bounty of Rs five lakh.

The third slain Naxal has been identified as Mahesh Kodium, a cadre in the Indravati National Park area committee carrying a bounty of Rs one lakh.

The two-remaining slain Naxals were yet to be identified, police said.

Two AK 47s, one .303 rifle, one 315 bore rifle and one 12 bore country made pistol and two numbers of barrel grenade launchers (BGL) were recovered at the encounter site.

According to Bastar inspector general of police P Sunderraj, as many as 409 Maoists have so far been killed in separate encounters in Bastar in the current year.