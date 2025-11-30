37 Naxals Surrender in Dantewada

Raipur: Thirty-seven Maoists, 27 of them carrying a combined bounty of Rs 65 lakh, on Sunday surrendered in Dantewada under south Bastar in Chhattisgarh.

According to Dantewada district superintendent of police Gaurav Rai, 12 of the 27 surrendered Maoists are women.

Senior cadres among the surrendered Maoists were Kumali alias Anita Mandavi, Geeta alias Laxmi Madkam, Ranjan alias Soma Mandavi, and Bhima alias Jahaj Kalmu.

They carried a reward of Rs eight lakh each on their heads.

As many as 508 Maoists, 165 of them carrying rewards, have surrendered in Dantewada in the last 20 months.

In Bastar division, comprising districts of Bastar, Kanker, Kondagaon, Dantewada, Sukma, Narayanpur, and Bijapur, as many as 2,250 Maoists have surrendered in the last 20 months.

At least a dozen top Maoists of Bastar have surrendered during the period.

More than 80 Maoists have laid down arms in Bastar division in the last fortnight itself.